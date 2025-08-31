15 celebrities who have enjoyed a SpudBros from Hollywood icons to global popstars

Whilst the Hot Potato Tram has been loved in Preston for seventy years, as the SpudBros Van - overseen by TikTok senstions Jacob and Harley Nelson- it has seen global success.

Not only has the SpudBros TikTok account amassed an impressive 4.5 million followers, they have been able to open a new store in London and travelled the world with their Lancashire delights.

The online roar around the SpudBros has unsurprisingly lured a fair few celebrities to try their famous jackets, from Hollyowood stars to global popstars and Youtube giants.

Stars who have had a Spudbros

Will Smith Rapper and actor Will visited the SpudBros Express in London

Liam Neeson Actor Liam at the SpudBros Express in London

Ant and Dec had SpudBros delivered to the Britain's Got Talent final in May 2025

MrBeast The world's most subscribed Youtuber Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, at a SpudBros van

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Actors Ryan and Hugh at the SpudBros van