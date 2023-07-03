News you can trust since 1873
14 pictures as Wrea Green delights in Field Day fun

Wrea Green celebrated the village’s Field Day in style as the event shaped up for its big centenary next year.
By Tony Durkin
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:21 BST

Field Day dates back to 1924, when a group of girls from the village watched the Lytham Rose Queen being crowned and decided that Wrea Green should have a Rose Queen too.

The tradition began and it was Isabella Eagle who took the crown this year ahead of a whole host of entertainment throughout the afternoon.

All villages organisations, including St Nicholas Church and Ribby with Wrea School were represented in the procession which preceded Isabella’s crowning by parish councillor Chrissy Wheatman.

Villages turned out in great numbers to take part in the Wrea Green Field Day procession

1. Wrea Green Field Day procession

Villages turned out in great numbers to take part in the Wrea Green Field Day procession Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Wrea Green Field Day was a cavalcade of colour and imaginative costumes.

2. Wrea Green Field Day procession

Wrea Green Field Day was a cavalcade of colour and imaginative costumes. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The Rose Queen is an essential element of Wrea Green Field Day, which dates back 99 years.

3. Wrea Green Field Day procession

The Rose Queen is an essential element of Wrea Green Field Day, which dates back 99 years. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
These little superheroes loved taking part in the Wrea Green Field Day procession.

4. Wrea Green Field Day procession

These little superheroes loved taking part in the Wrea Green Field Day procession. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Ribby with Wrea WI was among the organisations represented in Wrea Green Field Day procession - and dressed up specially for the occasion.

5. Wrea Green Field Day procession

Ribby with Wrea WI was among the organisations represented in Wrea Green Field Day procession - and dressed up specially for the occasion. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Musical accompaniment was an essential part of the Wrea Green Field Day procession.

6. Wrea Green Field Day procession

Musical accompaniment was an essential part of the Wrea Green Field Day procession. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
A blooming impressive sight from the Wrea Green Field Day procession.

7. Wrea Green Field Day procession

A blooming impressive sight from the Wrea Green Field Day procession. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Villagers certainly turned out in great numbers to watch the Wrea Green Field Day procession.

8. Wrea Green Field Day procession

Villagers certainly turned out in great numbers to watch the Wrea Green Field Day procession. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
