14 pictures as sun shines on Fairhaven Lake open day
Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy a host of free activities as Fairhaven Lake staged an open day in glorious sunshine.
The day showcased everything the recently-refurbished Fylde attraction has to offer for all ages, groups, and abilities.
Activities included bowls, tennis, have a go canoe sessions, archery, judo, the chance to try sailing, enjoy the lake on a variety of other colourful craft and the opportunity to check out some of the models the Model Boat Club brings along to Fairhaven for its weekly meetings.
There was also a funfair on site and various Fylde community groups had stalls available offering information on their specialities.
The on-site RSPB Ribble Estuary visitor centre was also open all day with interactive displays showing all the info about the Lake’s feathered friends.