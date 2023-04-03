News you can trust since 1873
14 pictures as sun shines on Fairhaven Lake open day

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy a host of free activities as Fairhaven Lake staged an open day in glorious sunshine.

By Tony Durkin
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:08 BST

The day showcased everything the recently-refurbished Fylde attraction has to offer for all ages, groups, and abilities.

Activities included bowls, tennis, have a go canoe sessions, archery, judo, the chance to try sailing, enjoy the lake on a variety of other colourful craft and the opportunity to check out some of the models the Model Boat Club brings along to Fairhaven for its weekly meetings.

There was also a funfair on site and various Fylde community groups had stalls available offering information on their specialities.

The on-site RSPB Ribble Estuary visitor centre was also open all day with interactive displays showing all the info about the Lake’s feathered friends.

The crowds turned out to sample a host of activities in glorious sunshine at the Fairhaven Lake open day.

1. Fairhaven Lake open day

The crowds turned out to sample a host of activities in glorious sunshine at the Fairhaven Lake open day. Photo: Daniel Martino

All sorts of craft were available on which to enjoy Fairhaven Lake at the open day.

2. Fairhaven Lake open day

All sorts of craft were available on which to enjoy Fairhaven Lake at the open day. Photo: Daniel Martino

Twokinds of swans were on show at the Fairhaven Lake open day

3. Fairhaven Lake open day

Twokinds of swans were on show at the Fairhaven Lake open day Photo: Daniel Martino

Paul Sykes from Blackpool Bowmen gives some archery instruction to Hollie Fenwick at the Fairhaven Lake open day.

4. Fairhaven Lake open day

Paul Sykes from Blackpool Bowmen gives some archery instruction to Hollie Fenwick at the Fairhaven Lake open day. Photo: Daniel Martino

