14 pictures as Christ market and lights bring festive delight to Kirkham town centre

Kirkham town centre was packed with Christmas cheer as a combined festive market and lights switch-on event, organised by Kirkham Business Group, offered a day packed with entertainment and activities.
By Tony Durkin
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT

The main Poulton Street was closed and lined with more than 40 stalls featuring a wide range of goods, while a festive procession dazzled with an array of performers, dancers and a visit from Father Christmas and The Grinch.

Santa's Grotto, elves, children's entertainers and face painting all featured, along with a snow machine and superheroes.

Heidi Hopkinson, owner of the Serendipity shop in Poulton Street and a member of the Kirkham Christmas Lights Committee, said: "We were thrilled to bring the magic of the season to our town through the Kirkham Christmas event.

“It was a spectacular celebration for the whole family.”

Guest of honour Father Christmas delighted the crowds at Kirkham Christmas market, parade and lights switch on.

Guest of honour Father Christmas delighted the crowds at Kirkham Christmas market, parade and lights switch on. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Kirkham''s festive parade featured a wide array of colourful entertainers.

Kirkham''s festive parade featured a wide array of colourful entertainers. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Fun galore in the Kirkham festive parade.

Fun galore in the Kirkham festive parade. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

All smiles at the Kirkham Christmas market, parade and lights switch on.

All smiles at the Kirkham Christmas market, parade and lights switch on. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A colourful quartet at the Kirkham Christmas market, parade and lights switch on.

A colourful quartet at the Kirkham Christmas market, parade and lights switch on. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Having a great time at the Kirkham Christmas parade.

Having a great time at the Kirkham Christmas parade. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

