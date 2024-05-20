Twenty five teams took part, well up on the14 last year and the event was fully subscribed well in advance.

With money still to come in, the amount raised has already topped £20,000, to the delight of head of charity Kila Redfearn, who said: “This was our third annual Dragon Boat Festival and boy did it go well.

"With almost double the amount of teams that entered last year, the atmosphere was absolutely buzzing and even the weather was on brand for us.

"Monies are still coming in, but up to now we have raised around £20,000, which makes this our biggest ever fundraising event.”

Kila added that with this year’s event sold out, booking early for 2025 is a great idea and details are available at blueskiescharity.co.uk/events/dragon-boat-festival/

