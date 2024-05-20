14 pictures as Dragon Boat Festival raises record amount for Blue Skies charity

By Tony Durkin
Published 20th May 2024, 12:18 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 13:20 BST
A record number of teams raised a record amount for the Blue Skies charity at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as they took part in the third annual Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake under appropriately blue skies.

Twenty five teams took part, well up on the14 last year and the event was fully subscribed well in advance.

With money still to come in, the amount raised has already topped £20,000, to the delight of head of charity Kila Redfearn, who said: “This was our third annual Dragon Boat Festival and boy did it go well.

"With almost double the amount of teams that entered last year, the atmosphere was absolutely buzzing and even the weather was on brand for us.

"Monies are still coming in, but up to now we have raised around £20,000, which makes this our biggest ever fundraising event.”

Kila added that with this year’s event sold out, booking early for 2025 is a great idea and details are available at blueskiescharity.co.uk/events/dragon-boat-festival/

A total of 25 teams took part in the third annual Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.

1. Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

A total of 25 teams took part in the third annual Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Daniel Martino

Plenty of effort in pursuit of success at the Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.

2. Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

Plenty of effort in pursuit of success at the Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Daniel Martino

Cheering on the participants at the third annual Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.

3. Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

Cheering on the participants at the third annual Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Daniel Martino

Conditions were perfect for the Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.

4. Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

Conditions were perfect for the Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Daniel Martino

Rowing hard for success at the Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake in aid of the Blue Skies charity.

5. Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

Rowing hard for success at the Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake in aid of the Blue Skies charity. Photo: Daniel Martino

A colourful couple of spectators at the Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.

6. Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake

A colourful couple of spectators at the Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Daniel Martino

