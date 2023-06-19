News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day

14 photos of Fleetwood Carnival and its biggest parade in years

Fleetwood Carnival enjoyed one of its biggest parades in years as the annual community event brought out the crowds.
By Richard Hunt
Published 19th Jun 2023, 21:59 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 21:59 BST

The Carnival, which has been running in the town for more than 120 years, took place on Saturday (June 17) and remains one of Fleetwood’s biggest community events.

The highlight of the big day was the parade, packed with colourful floats, four dance troupes, two bands and fancy dress walkers.

This year there were around 30 entrants in the procession, including morris dancing troupes Fleetwood Royalettes and the Highbury Morris Dancers, floats from Men’s Shed and the Chill Lounge, with former world champ boxer Jane Couch wearing boxing gloves and visiting queens.

There were also plenty of folk in fancy dress.

Music in the parade came from the Harmony and Health Singers, Pilling Band and members of Preston’s Caribbean Festival.

The Old Boys Band were not able to attend this year, as membership was down, but it is hoped this mainstay of Fleetwood events can make a return next year, with extra members.

It was a proud day for Katy Rogers, who was crowned Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2023 on the day, ably supported but by her smart retinue.

Fleetwood Carnival chairman Cheryl Walkington said: “This was all about Fleetwood and our wonderful community.

"The support from across town – and also from visiting galas, has been amazing.

"I’d just like to thank the marshals for their big hep on the day.

"We’ve had wonderful feedback from the people of Fleetwood – so it’s same time next year!”

A proud day for Fleetwood Carnival Queen Katy Rogers. Photo: Rogers family

1. Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2023

A proud day for Fleetwood Carnival Queen Katy Rogers. Photo: Rogers family Photo: Rogers family

Photo Sales
Fleetwood Carnival Queen and retinue in their carriage. Photo: Charles Garrity

2. Fleetwood Carnival 2023

Fleetwood Carnival Queen and retinue in their carriage. Photo: Charles Garrity Photo: Charles Garrity

Photo Sales
Men's Shed Fleetwood and the Chill Lounge, with Jane Couch in boxing gloves (right). Photo: Charles Garrity

3. Fwd Carnival 3 MensShedJane.jpeg

Men's Shed Fleetwood and the Chill Lounge, with Jane Couch in boxing gloves (right). Photo: Charles Garrity Photo: Charles Garrity

Photo Sales
Fleetwood Royalettes in the Fleetwood Carnival parade. Photo: Charles Garrity

4. Fleetwood Carnival 2023

Fleetwood Royalettes in the Fleetwood Carnival parade. Photo: Charles Garrity Photo: Garry Ford

Photo Sales
The Harmony & Health Singers hit the right note in the Fleetwood Carnival Parade. Photo: Charles Garrity

5. Fleetwood Carnival 2023

The Harmony & Health Singers hit the right note in the Fleetwood Carnival Parade. Photo: Charles Garrity Photo: Garry Ford

Photo Sales
The Highbury Morris Dancers in the Fleetwood Carnival parade. Photo Garry Ford

6. Fleetwood Carnival 2023

The Highbury Morris Dancers in the Fleetwood Carnival parade. Photo Garry Ford Photo: Garry Ford

Photo Sales
Pilling Band in action. Photo Garry Ford

7. Fleetwood Carnival 2023

Pilling Band in action. Photo Garry Ford Photo: Garry Ford

Photo Sales
Is Shackleton there. This crew really looked the part for Fleetwood Carnival parade. Photo: Garry Ford

8. Fleetwood Carnival 2023

Is Shackleton there. This crew really looked the part for Fleetwood Carnival parade. Photo: Garry Ford Photo: Garry Ford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:FleetwoodQueen