Fleetwood Carnival enjoyed one of its biggest parades in years as the annual community event brought out the crowds.

The Carnival, which has been running in the town for more than 120 years, took place on Saturday (June 17) and remains one of Fleetwood’s biggest community events.

The highlight of the big day was the parade, packed with colourful floats, four dance troupes, two bands and fancy dress walkers.

This year there were around 30 entrants in the procession, including morris dancing troupes Fleetwood Royalettes and the Highbury Morris Dancers, floats from Men’s Shed and the Chill Lounge, with former world champ boxer Jane Couch wearing boxing gloves and visiting queens.

There were also plenty of folk in fancy dress.

Music in the parade came from the Harmony and Health Singers, Pilling Band and members of Preston’s Caribbean Festival.

The Old Boys Band were not able to attend this year, as membership was down, but it is hoped this mainstay of Fleetwood events can make a return next year, with extra members.

It was a proud day for Katy Rogers, who was crowned Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2023 on the day, ably supported but by her smart retinue.

Fleetwood Carnival chairman Cheryl Walkington said: “This was all about Fleetwood and our wonderful community.

"The support from across town – and also from visiting galas, has been amazing.

"I’d just like to thank the marshals for their big hep on the day.

"We’ve had wonderful feedback from the people of Fleetwood – so it’s same time next year!”

Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2023 A proud day for Fleetwood Carnival Queen Katy Rogers.

Fleetwood Carnival 2023 Fleetwood Carnival Queen and retinue in their carriage.

Men's Shed Fleetwood and the Chill Lounge, with Jane Couch in boxing gloves (right).

Fleetwood Carnival 2023 Fleetwood Royalettes in the Fleetwood Carnival parade.

Fleetwood Carnival 2023 The Harmony & Health Singers hit the right note in the Fleetwood Carnival Parade.

Fleetwood Carnival 2023 The Highbury Morris Dancers in the Fleetwood Carnival parade.

Fleetwood Carnival 2023 Pilling Band in action.

Fleetwood Carnival 2023 Is Shackleton there. This crew really looked the part for Fleetwood Carnival parade.

