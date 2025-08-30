Olly Murs brought some real X Factor sparkle to the annual Blackpool Illuminations switch on with a high energy set of some of the Troublemaker singer’s biggest hits.
Before flicking the switch on the million lights, he wowed the crowds with a full 70-minute concert, following in the footsteps of some of the country’s biggest stars who’ve performed at the famous event.
The lucky 24,000-strong crowd were all successful entrants from a highly competitive ballot which received over 150,000 ticket requests.
Our photographer Neil Cross was there to capture the highlights.