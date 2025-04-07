Many families flocked to Blackpool beach to bask in the welcome sunshine – taking in the scenes while enjoying an ice-cream, making sandcastles and having a swim.
Take a look at 14 fabulous pics of people and their pets enjoying the April sunshine.
1. Blackpool beach fun in the sun
Having fun in the sun at Blackpool beach. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Blackpool beach fun in the sun
Having fun in the sun. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Blackpool beach fun in the sun
Making sandcastles. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Blackpool beach fun in the sun
Enjoying some ice-cream in the sun. Photo: Michelle Adamson
5. Blackpool beach fun in the sun
Even the pooches joined in the sun. Photo: Michelle Adamson
6. Blackpool beach fun in the sun
Friends and families having fun in the sun on Blackpool Beach over the weekend. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.