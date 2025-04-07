14 glorious pics of people having weekend fun in the sun at Blackpool beach

By Emma Downey
Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:52 BST
The month of April has so far brought with it glorious sunshine.

Many families flocked to Blackpool beach to bask in the welcome sunshine – taking in the scenes while enjoying an ice-cream, making sandcastles and having a swim.

Take a look at 14 fabulous pics of people and their pets enjoying the April sunshine.

Having fun in the sun at Blackpool beach.

1. Blackpool beach fun in the sun

Having fun in the sun at Blackpool beach. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Having fun in the sun.

2. Blackpool beach fun in the sun

Having fun in the sun. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Making sandcastles.

3. Blackpool beach fun in the sun

Making sandcastles. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Enjoying some ice-cream in the sun.

4. Blackpool beach fun in the sun

Enjoying some ice-cream in the sun. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Even the pooches joined in the sun.

5. Blackpool beach fun in the sun

Even the pooches joined in the sun. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Friends and families having fun in the sun on Blackpool Beach over the weekend.

6. Blackpool beach fun in the sun

Friends and families having fun in the sun on Blackpool Beach over the weekend. Photo: Michelle Adamson

