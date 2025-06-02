14 fantastic pics of Blackpool Comedy Festival as a variety of entertainers sprinkle their magic

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:58 BST
A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers came together in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, as part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events.

The popular event was held from May 23 until June 1, bringing with it the magic of live street performance to the heart of the resort for the Blackpool Comedy Festival 2025.

St John’s Square transformed into an open-air arena of laughter, spectacle, and world-class entertainment.

Throughout the day, an incredible line-up of comedy street performers, physical comedians, and interactive entertainers delivered jaw-dropping stunts, high-energy comedy, and unforgettable audience interactions. From hilarious improv acts to mind-blowing circus skills and slapstick routines, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Take a look at some fantastic pictures from the event.

A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events.

1. Blackpool Comedy Festival events

A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events.

2. Blackpool Comedy Festival events

A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events.

3. Blackpool Comedy Festival events

A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events.

4. Blackpool Comedy Festival events

A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events.

5. Blackpool Comedy Festival events

A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events.

6. Blackpool Comedy Festival events

A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolCovent Garden
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice