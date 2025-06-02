The popular event was held from May 23 until June 1, bringing with it the magic of live street performance to the heart of the resort for the Blackpool Comedy Festival 2025.

St John’s Square transformed into an open-air arena of laughter, spectacle, and world-class entertainment.

Throughout the day, an incredible line-up of comedy street performers, physical comedians, and interactive entertainers delivered jaw-dropping stunts, high-energy comedy, and unforgettable audience interactions. From hilarious improv acts to mind-blowing circus skills and slapstick routines, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Take a look at some fantastic pictures from the event.

1 . Blackpool Comedy Festival events A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool Comedy Festival events A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool Comedy Festival events A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool Comedy Festival events A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool Comedy Festival events A variety of comedy street performers, physical comedians and interactive entertainers in the open-air arena of Blackpool's Festival Square, inspired by Covent Garden, part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival events. Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales