14 fantastic photographs as paraders soak up the soggy conditions at Blackpool Pride

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Jun 2025, 16:44 BST

Despite the inclement wet weather, thousands of people embraced the soggy conditions to enjoy this year’s Blackpool Pride Parade.

An array of vehicles were adorned with rainbow flags and colours as people were determined to party and display their pride, despite the wet weather.

Even Austin Powers turned up on mobility scooter with a bright purple umbrella.

Check out these 14 fantastic photographs as people soaked up the soggy conditions.

Thousands of people braved the wet weather to enjoy the Blackpool Pride parade.

1. Blackpool Pride Parade

Thousands of people braved the wet weather to enjoy the Blackpool Pride parade. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

Austin Powers shelters under his umbrella.

2. Umbrella power

Austin Powers shelters under his umbrella. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

Participants weren't put off by the wet weather.

3. Braving the rain

Participants weren't put off by the wet weather. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

People display political messages as part of the parade.

4. Marching together

People display political messages as part of the parade. | Dave Nelopn Photo: Dave Nelson

A giant Jesus showing his support for the Pride Parade.

5. Standing tall

A giant Jesus showing his support for the Pride Parade. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

An array of colours were on display.

6. Bright colours

An array of colours were on display. | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson

