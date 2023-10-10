Hundreds of pinball machine and arcade game fans flocked to Blackpool for a major gaming event at the weekend.

They were at the Norbreck Castle's exhibition halls for the annual Games Expo, organised by resort entrepreneur Andy Brown.

The event, which ran on Saturday and Sunday (October 17 and18), included retro games and consoles, pinball machines, multiplayer classics like Minecraft and Fornite on local networks, tournaments, and a wall of arcade cabinets.

There were also special guests – John and Brenda Romero, both major creative figures in the video game industry – and Marin Brown of games developer and publisher Team 17, whose company was behind Andy Davidson's hit game, Worms.

Andy Brown said it was the biggest Expo event since before the pandemic.

All these gamers (pictured) would probably agree!

1 . Gamers playing their favourite games at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard This youngster is enjoying the power of music at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Gamers playing their favourite games at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard It's a purple patch for the the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Gamers playing their favourite games at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard All generations attended the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Gamers playing their favourite games at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard In the round - gamers at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . Gamers playing their favourite games at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Deck chairs were the perfect seaside seats for gamers at the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales