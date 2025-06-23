A 12-year-old boy and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at derelict club used in a Robbie Williams music video.

The blaze broke out just before 15:00 BST on Saturday at the former Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said the boy had been bailed pending further inquiries and the 19-year-old man remained in custody.

Residents were warned to keep their windows shut as smoke was seen billowing from the ex-working men's club, which featured in the star's 2005 song Advertising Space.

Take a look at 13 pictures which show the devastating aftermath of the fire which ripped through the derelict building.

1 . Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool The devastating aftermath of the fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino/Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

