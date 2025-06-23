A 12-year-old boy and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at derelict club used in a Robbie Williams music video.
The blaze broke out just before 15:00 BST on Saturday at the former Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool.
Lancashire Police said the boy had been bailed pending further inquiries and the 19-year-old man remained in custody.
Residents were warned to keep their windows shut as smoke was seen billowing from the ex-working men's club, which featured in the star's 2005 song Advertising Space.
Take a look at 13 pictures which show the devastating aftermath of the fire which ripped through the derelict building.
1. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool
The devastating aftermath of the fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino/Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino
5. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino
6. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.