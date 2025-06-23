13 pics show devastating aftermath of fire ravaged Central Club on Kent Road

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 20:23 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 20:27 BST
A quiet silence replaces the noise of several fire engines that descended on Kent Road in Blackpool on Saturday to battle a fire that had broken out at a derelict building.

A 12-year-old boy and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at derelict club used in a Robbie Williams music video.

The blaze broke out just before 15:00 BST on Saturday at the former Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said the boy had been bailed pending further inquiries and the 19-year-old man remained in custody.

Residents were warned to keep their windows shut as smoke was seen billowing from the ex-working men's club, which featured in the star's 2005 song Advertising Space.

Take a look at 13 pictures which show the devastating aftermath of the fire which ripped through the derelict building.

The devastating aftermath of the fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

1. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

The devastating aftermath of the fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino/Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

2. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

3. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

4. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

5. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

6. Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool

Aftermath of a fire at the Central Club on Kent Road in Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolResidentsRobbie WilliamsLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice