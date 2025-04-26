13 pics from the Lancashire Mind fundraising dinner at Mitton Hall Hotel

More than 100 guests from across Lancashire’s business world gathered for the fundraising dinner in aid of Lancashire Mind hosted by James’ Places, the hospitality company behind Mitton Hall and a list of other Lancashire venues.

At the event, a total of £11,471 was raised to support better mental health in Lancashire.

The fundraising dinner was also the former Preston, Blackpool and Burnley centre-half Clarke Carlisle’s first official engagement as an ambassador of the mental health charity.

Below are 13 pictures from the event featuring Lancashire Mind representatives and local business guests.

You can also see what former Premier League footballer turned mental health advocate Clarke Carlisle had to say during the event here.

