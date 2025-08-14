13 photos of Freddie Flintoff and his son Rocky at their latest Northern Superchargers match

Would you fancy working with your dad? Well Freddie Flintoff’s son Rocky has been doing just that recently!

Preston born TV and cricket star Freddie Flintoff was announced as the head coach for the Northern Superchargers cricket team back in November 2023.

Flash forward to only one month ago and the 47-year-old former Top Gear star picked his son Rocky to join him as a player on the squad.

17-year-old Rocky is Freddie’s second child with wife Rachael and he was signed as a ‘wildcard’ for the Hundred in July alongside Lancashire cricket icon James Anderson.

The Hundred kicked off at the start of the month and Northern Superchargers have already played three matches.

Of these they have won two and lost one, leaving them in fourth place.

During their last match- against Southern Brave just yesterday- father and son Freddie and Rocky were papped multiple times so take a look at the famous duo below...

Take a look at the father and son duo on the day of Northern Superchargers match against Southern Brave

Take a look at the father and son duo on the day of Northern Superchargers match against Southern Brave | PA

Northern Superchargers' Rocky Flintoff

Northern Superchargers' Rocky Flintoff | PA

Rocky Flintoff wth teamate Adil Rashid

Rocky Flintoff wth teamate Adil Rashid | PA

Northern Superchargers head coach Andrew (Freddie) Flintoff

Northern Superchargers head coach Andrew (Freddie) Flintoff | PA

Freddie signs autographs for fans

Freddie signs autographs for fans | PA

Rocky also had fans wanting his autograph

Rocky also had fans wanting his autograph | PA

