Preston born TV and cricket star Freddie Flintoff was announced as the head coach for the Northern Superchargers cricket team back in November 2023.

Flash forward to only one month ago and the 47-year-old former Top Gear star picked his son Rocky to join him as a player on the squad.

17-year-old Rocky is Freddie’s second child with wife Rachael and he was signed as a ‘wildcard’ for the Hundred in July alongside Lancashire cricket icon James Anderson.

The Hundred kicked off at the start of the month and Northern Superchargers have already played three matches.

Of these they have won two and lost one, leaving them in fourth place.

During their last match- against Southern Brave just yesterday- father and son Freddie and Rocky were papped multiple times so take a look at the famous duo below...

