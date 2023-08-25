13 of the most haunted places in and around Blackpool including the Pleasure Beach, Raikes Hall and Carleton Cemetery

Blackpool is a popular tourist attraction famous for its bright lights and arcades, but the resort is also said to be incredibly haunted.
Here are 13 places that are said to be haunted in and around Blackpool:
2. Carleton Cemetery & Crematorium
There are a number of very well known people who are buried in Carleton Cemetery including former Coronation Street actress Violet Carson, band player Reginald Dixon, comedian Jimmy Clitheroe and more, but the most famous residents of this final resting place are actually the ghosts.
One of the most frequently reported apparitions is a female entity that is seen close to the cemetery gates. Some have suggested that she is the spirit of a widow who was beaten to death. Photo: Google
3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Blackpool Pleasure Beach is one of the resort’s biggest attractions. Millions of visitors arrive every year to experience the park's rides, attractions and shows. But the park is also meant to be haunted. One of the most famous ghosts is that of a phantom that has been reported to haunt the Ghost Train. The ghost has been named Cloggy because it is said to be the spirit of a train operator who used to wear clogs. Photo: Google
4. Raikes Hall
Raikes Hall has served many purposes over the course of its history. It has formerly been a convent, a private dwelling and even a public house. It is also meant to be haunted by a nun who reportedly committed suicide over a century ago. Photo: Google
5. Lytham Hall
Lytham Hall has a long rich history and many esteemed figures have walked its corridors and enjoyed its sumptuous facilities. But what trace of their spirits might they have left behind? Are you brave enough to go on one of the many ghost tours? Photo: Jill Thomason
6. The Old Coach House
The Old Coach House on the corner of Dean Street and Moore Street in South Shore is a Tudor style building and former vicarage dating back to 1851. It is said to be the oldest building in South Shore, with claims it has been haunted. The owners are frequently told by their guests that there is a male figure wearing a cap and a black cloak who rather disconcertingly stares at them while they sit trying to enjoy their meals. Photo: Google
7. The Foxhall
The Foxhall was once a 17th-century refuge for priests. Each of the three floors had 4 or 5 rooms each with its own private chapel. It is said to be haunted by a number of different spirits including aristocracy, smugglers and priests. Photo: Google
8. Blackpool Illuminations Depot
One of the things that Blackpool is most famous for is, of course, the annual Blackpool Illuminations. The Lightworks Illuminations Depot at Squires Gate is where the lights are manufactured, stored and maintained at the end of the season. It is also said to be one of the most haunted places in the resort. The staff working the night shift frequently report supernatural experiences including cold spots, strange noises and a very heavy, depressing presence. Photo: Google