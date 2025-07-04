When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 13 Lancashire businesses.

1 . 13 Lancashire restaurants, cafes & takeaways with new food hygiene ratings 13 Lancashire restaurants, cafes & takeaways with new food hygiene ratings. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Spago Spago restaurant, 7 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes, rated 2 on May 27. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Toyko Cafe Tokyo Cafe, Peel House, Peel Road, West Pimbo, Up Holland - rated 3 on May 22. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Wardens Club Wardens Club, 244 Blaguegate Lane, Lathom, Skelmersdale, rated 1 on n May 15. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Eat The Italian Way Eat The Italian Way, 1 - 1a St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes, rated 5 on April 29. Photo: Google Photo Sales