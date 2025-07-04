When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.
That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.
The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.
Here are the latest hygiene scores for 13 Lancashire businesses.
13 Lancashire restaurants, cafes & takeaways with new food hygiene ratings. Photo: Google
2. Spago
Spago restaurant, 7 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes, rated 2 on May 27. Photo: Google
3. Toyko Cafe
Tokyo Cafe, Peel House, Peel Road, West Pimbo, Up Holland - rated 3 on May 22. Photo: Google
4. Wardens Club
Wardens Club, 244 Blaguegate Lane, Lathom, Skelmersdale, rated 1 on n May 15. Photo: Google
5. Eat The Italian Way
Eat The Italian Way, 1 - 1a St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes, rated 5 on April 29. Photo: Google
6. Lytham House
Lytham House at Lytham House Henry Street, Lytham St Annes, rated 5 on May 1. Photo: Google
