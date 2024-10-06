13 funky pictures of Blackpool Play Expo at Norbreck Castle

Blackpool’s biggest gaming event, Play Expo ,was on at the Norbreck Castle Exhibition Centre between Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6.
Hundreds of gamers descended on the venue to celebrate all things gaming relating, with other 100 retro and modern games on offer to play.
Tournaments were also held throughout the weekend and there were a variety of stalls to browse through as well.
Take a look at 13 photos from day 1 of the Blackpool Play Expo below.
