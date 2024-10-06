13 funky pictures of Blackpool Play Expo at Norbreck Castle

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 15:36 GMT

The UK’s longest running and most popular retro games expo returned to Blackpool this weekend.

Blackpool’s biggest gaming event, Play Expo ,was on at the Norbreck Castle Exhibition Centre between Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6.

Hundreds of gamers descended on the venue to celebrate all things gaming relating, with other 100 retro and modern games on offer to play.

Tournaments were also held throughout the weekend and there were a variety of stalls to browse through as well.

Take a look at 13 photos from day 1 of the Blackpool Play Expo below.

What a collection!

1. Blackpool Play Expo 1

What a collection! | Neil Cross

Two little ones enjoy a game

2. Blackpool Play Expo 2

Two little ones enjoy a game | Neil Cross

A young gamer girl poses for the camera

3. Blackpool Play Expo 3

A young gamer girl poses for the camera | Neil Cross

The Gadget Show's Jason Bradbury promoting his film Ctrl AI Delete inspired by Play Expo

4. Blackpool Play Expo 4

The Gadget Show's Jason Bradbury promoting his film Ctrl AI Delete inspired by Play Expo | Neil Cross

Great outfit!

5. Blackpool Play Expo 5

Great outfit! | Neil Cross

Two attdendees play Bullion

6. Blackpool Play Expo 6

Two attdendees play Bullion | Neil Cross

