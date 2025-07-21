13 fantastic pics as Fleetwood's Festival of Transport returns for 40th anniversary

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:22 BST
Fleetwood’s iconic Tram Sunday - officially known as Fleetwood Festival of Transport - celebrated its 40th anniversary over the weekend with myin attendance.

The event is the largest free, family friendly transport event in the North West and is a treat for anyone who enjoys classic vehicles of all kinds, be it cars, trucks, buses, motorbikes.

This year marked the festival’s 40th anniversary, and to celebrate the milestone, organisers embraced an ‘80s theme.

Sadly, there will be no vintage trams this year, as they will not be up and running until the start of the Lightpool event in October, but it is hoped they will be back for next year’s Tram Sunday.

Take a look at some fantastic pics from the event.

Beep beep

1. Fleetwood Tram Sunday 2025

Beep beep Photo: Neil Cross

Fleetwood Tram Sunday

2. Fleetwood Tram Sunday 2025

Fleetwood Tram Sunday Photo: Neil Cross

Fleetwood Tram Sunday

3. Fleetwood Tram Sunday 2025

Fleetwood Tram Sunday Photo: Neil Cross

Fleetwood Tram Sunday

4. Fleetwood Tram Sunday 2025

Fleetwood Tram Sunday Photo: Neil Cross

Fleetwood Tram Sunday

5. Fleetwood Tram Sunday 2025

Fleetwood Tram Sunday Photo: Neil Cross

Fleetwood Tram Sunday

6. Fleetwood Tram Sunday 2025

Fleetwood Tram Sunday Photo: Neil Cross

