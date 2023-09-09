They had a whale of a time at the Blackpool Colour Run 2023.

More than 1,000 people took part as the big event returned to Starr Gate.

Runners of all ages ran through seven powdered paint stations to finish all the colours of the rainbow.

It’s the 8th time Trinity Hospice has held its Colour Run – previously known as Colour Splash

– since launching in 2015, and the event has raised more than £300,000 over the years.

Our amazing pictures capture all the fun.

1 . Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales