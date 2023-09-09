News you can trust since 1873
Competitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardCompetitors take part in the Trinity Hospice Blackpool Colour Run. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
13 fabulous photos of Blackpool Colour Run 2023

They had a whale of a time at the Blackpool Colour Run 2023.
By Richard Hunt
Published 9th Sep 2023, 18:56 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 18:57 BST

More than 1,000 people took part as the big event returned to Starr Gate.

Runners of all ages ran through seven powdered paint stations to finish all the colours of the rainbow.

It’s the 8th time Trinity Hospice has held its Colour Run – previously known as Colour Splash

– since launching in 2015, and the event has raised more than £300,000 over the years.

Our amazing pictures capture all the fun.

