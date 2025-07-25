Many of the Blackpool Gazette readers are of course Blackpool F.C. fans but did you know there were some famous faces amongst the Tangerines too?

They may seem rich and glamorous, but celebrities are after all just normal people, and like normal people, many are bound to support a football team.

Blackpool F.C. has a whole host of famous fans from Hollywood actors to world renowned musicians and sport stars.

How many of them are you aware of? Take a look below:

David Thewlis The Blackpool born actor has been spotted at Bloomfield Road games.

The Nolan Sisters One of The Nolan Sisters' first songs was dedicated to the club. Anne also was married to a Blackpool F.C. player.

John Robb Fleetwood born musician who was a member of the Membranes. In 2013 he said: "I was born in Blackpool and supporting your local team is one of those things that gets under your skin for life."

Danny Howard A BBC Radio 1 DJ from Blackpool, who used to have a residency at the Syndicate.

Chris Lowe The Blackpool born Pet Shop Boy has been known to attend games although he is an Arsenal fan too.