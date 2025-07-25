13 celebrities who support Blackpool F.C including David Thewlis, John Simpson & the Nolans

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 13:55 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 15:08 BST

Are you missing seeing Blackpool F.C. play? Well so are the following famous fans...

Many of the Blackpool Gazette readers are of course Blackpool F.C. fans but did you know there were some famous faces amongst the Tangerines too?

They may seem rich and glamorous, but celebrities are after all just normal people, and like normal people, many are bound to support a football team.

Blackpool F.C. has a whole host of famous fans from Hollywood actors to world renowned musicians and sport stars.

How many of them are you aware of? Take a look below:

Take a look at some of the celebrities known to be Tangerines.

1. Famous Blackpool FC fans

Take a look at some of the celebrities known to be Tangerines. | various

Photo Sales
The Blackpool born actor has been spotted at Bloomfield Road games.

2. David Thewlis

The Blackpool born actor has been spotted at Bloomfield Road games. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
One of The Nolan Sisters' first songs was dedicated to the club. Anne also was married to a Blackpool F.C. player.

3. The Nolan Sisters

One of The Nolan Sisters' first songs was dedicated to the club. Anne also was married to a Blackpool F.C. player. | ParfittPictures

Photo Sales
Fleetwood born musician who was a member of the Membranes. In 2013 he said: "I was born in Blackpool and supporting your local team is one of those things that gets under your skin for life."

4. John Robb

Fleetwood born musician who was a member of the Membranes. In 2013 he said: "I was born in Blackpool and supporting your local team is one of those things that gets under your skin for life." | n/a

Photo Sales
A BBC Radio 1 DJ from Blackpool, who used to have a residency at the Syndicate.

5. Danny Howard

A BBC Radio 1 DJ from Blackpool, who used to have a residency at the Syndicate. | Eamonn M. McCormack Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

Photo Sales
The Blackpool born Pet Shop Boy has been known to attend games although he is an Arsenal fan too.

6. Chris Lowe

The Blackpool born Pet Shop Boy has been known to attend games although he is an Arsenal fan too. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Celebrities
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice