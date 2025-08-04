13 adorable pics as dogs of all breeds attend Fairhaven Dog Festival

By Emma Downey
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:42 BST
Adorable rescue dogs and pet pooches of all breeds turned out for the Fairhaven Dog Festival on Sunday.

Families from across the Fylde Coast showed up to the annual event, which includes a fun dog show with categories such as dressing up and best trick, and a have-a-go agility course.

Dogs were kept cool with plenty of water and puppuccinos while visitors also had a range of food and drink stalls to choose from.

The event helped raise £605.63 for Homeless Hounds.

Take a look at some fabulous pics from the event.

A selection of some fab pics from the Fairhaven Dog Festival.

1. Fairhaven Dog Festival

A selection of some fab pics from the Fairhaven Dog Festival. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Fairhaven Dog Show.

2. Fairhaven Dog Show 2025

Fairhaven Dog Show. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Fairhaven Dog Festival

3. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2025

Fairhaven Dog Festival Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Fairhaven Dog Festival.

4. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2025

Fairhaven Dog Festival. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Fairhaven Dog Festival.

5. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2025

Fairhaven Dog Festival. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Fairhaven Dog Festival.

6. Fairhaven Dog Festival 2025

Fairhaven Dog Festival. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

