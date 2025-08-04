Families from across the Fylde Coast showed up to the annual event, which includes a fun dog show with categories such as dressing up and best trick, and a have-a-go agility course.
Dogs were kept cool with plenty of water and puppuccinos while visitors also had a range of food and drink stalls to choose from.
The event helped raise £605.63 for Homeless Hounds.
Take a look at some fabulous pics from the event.
