Despite a year which has seen the UK in the grip of the cost-of-living crisis Tesco customers donated more than 2.4 million meals during the Tesco Food Collection at the beginning of December, with 2,793 of those meals donated coming from shoppers in Blackpool, 296 in Blackburn, 4,206 in Barrow in Furness, and 3,581 in Carlisle. The total amount of food donated by Tesco shoppers to the Trussell Trust and FareShare during the year was equivalent of 12.5 million meals, 36,103 of which came from Blackpool and 8,377 from Blackburn. Donations to the Trussell Trust help food banks to provide emergency food parcels to people in crisis, while donations to FareShare support thousands of frontline local charities in communities across the country. Tesco has also topped up all customer donations during the collection by 20 per cent in cash, to support the two charities with their operating costs and ensure the food can get to where it is most needed.