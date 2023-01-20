At the Grand Theatre (www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk), highlights include two nights from top comedian Jon Richardson, fresh from a school charity show in the resort, a week’s worth of the ever popular Rocky Horror Show and opera with Puccini’s La Boheme.
The Viva show bar (www.vivablackpool.com) hosts tribute shows to the likes of Meatloaf, Queen, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand and Fleetwood Mac along with a tribute to the film Magic Mike.
The busy programme at the Old Electric (theoldelectric.co.uk) venue in Springfield Road includes performances by the Blackpool LGBTQ+ Choir on February 7 and 21.
Full details of schedules and shows can be checked with the venues but here, in pictures, are some of the highlights to look out for.
1. Diversity at the Winter Gardens, Saturday, February 3
Britain’s most-successful dance group, Diversity, bring their new tour, Supernova, to the resort as part of a 66-date national tour.
Supernova follows Diversity’s sold-out Connected tour last year, which combined playful, comedic routines with powerful statements on human connectivity. Big, relentless, and energetic, the tour dazzled fans across the UK.
Diversity have a long association with Blackpool, have performed at and hosted the annual Illuminations Switch On and members Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely presenting Nickelodeon’s SlimeFest at the Pleasure Beach.
Photo: submit
2. Jon Richardson at the Grand Theatre, February 3 and 4
Jon Richardson, a familiar TV face from Eight Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Meet The Richardsons, brings his The Knitwit. tour to Blackpool's Grand Theatre for two nights. He's very familiar with the venue, having filmed his Old Man tour video there in 2018. Jon is pictured here at a charity show at South Shore Academy on January 10 which he organised with wife Lucy Beaumont to help needy families and also featured Jason Manford. The event raised more than £16,000.
Photo: submit
3. Paul Smith at the Winter Gardens, Saturday, February 4
Funnyman Paul Smith is back with his brand new tour Joker, mixing his trademark audience interaction with more hilarious true stories from his everyday life. The show is already a sellout and those lucky enough to have a ticket will know to expect hysterics from start.
Photo: submit
4. Sausage and Cider Festival at the Winter Gardens, Saturday, February 4
The Sausage and Cider Festival is back after attracting a bumper turnout last year. The popular food and drink event will run in an afternoon session from noon to 5pm and an evening session from 6pm to 11pm. Live music will feature from tribute acts and local bands, and for those who are there for the food, on-stage sausage and chilli eating competitions will be taking place.
Photo: Kelvin Stuttard