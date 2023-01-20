2. Jon Richardson at the Grand Theatre, February 3 and 4

Jon Richardson, a familiar TV face from Eight Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Meet The Richardsons, brings his The Knitwit. tour to Blackpool's Grand Theatre for two nights. He's very familiar with the venue, having filmed his Old Man tour video there in 2018. Jon is pictured here at a charity show at South Shore Academy on January 10 which he organised with wife Lucy Beaumont to help needy families and also featured Jason Manford. The event raised more than £16,000.

Photo: submit