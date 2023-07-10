The crowds turned out for St Annes Carnival, which offered a weekend packed with colour and entertainment.

A host of spectators lined the streets for the traditional Saturday morning procession, which had the highest number of participants for 40 years, and Ashton Gardens was packed for the crowning of eight year old Amelie-Marie Bulmer as the new Carnival Queen, followed by a feast of fun through the afternoon, into the evening and all day Sunday.

It included song and dance performances, which went ahead indoors during the afternoon and early evening rain on Saturday, a variety of competitions, fairground rides and a wide range of food, drink and craft stalls.

The Carnival, now 104 years old, raised £3,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society over the last year and the chosen charity for the coming 12 months is the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Palmira Stafford, who chairs the Carnival committee, said: “It was a wonderful weekend. Thanks to the team for their efforts and to everyone who turned out in such great numbers.”

