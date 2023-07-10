News you can trust since 1873
12 pictures of St Annes Carnival's weekend to remember

The crowds turned out for St Annes Carnival, which offered a weekend packed with colour and entertainment.
By Tony Durkin
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST

A host of spectators lined the streets for the traditional Saturday morning procession, which had the highest number of participants for 40 years, and Ashton Gardens was packed for the crowning of eight year old Amelie-Marie Bulmer as the new Carnival Queen, followed by a feast of fun through the afternoon, into the evening and all day Sunday.

It included song and dance performances, which went ahead indoors during the afternoon and early evening rain on Saturday, a variety of competitions, fairground rides and a wide range of food, drink and craft stalls.

The Carnival, now 104 years old, raised £3,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society over the last year and the chosen charity for the coming 12 months is the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Palmira Stafford, who chairs the Carnival committee, said: “It was a wonderful weekend. Thanks to the team for their efforts and to everyone who turned out in such great numbers.”

St Anne's Carnival Procession brought a super splash of colour to the streets of the town. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. St Annes Carnival

St Anne's Carnival Procession brought a super splash of colour to the streets of the town. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

St Anne's Carnival Procession included all manner of vehicles and costumes. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. St Annes Carnival

St Anne's Carnival Procession included all manner of vehicles and costumes. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The procession through the streets of St Annes included plenty of performers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. St Annes Carnival

The procession through the streets of St Annes included plenty of performers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Colourful performances all the way in the St Annes Carnival Procession. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. St Annes Carnival

Colourful performances all the way in the St Annes Carnival Procession. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

These pupils from the locally-based Milligan and McCann Football Academy showed off their skills in the St Annes Carnival procession. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

5. St Annes Carnival

These pupils from the locally-based Milligan and McCann Football Academy showed off their skills in the St Annes Carnival procession. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

These lads were a striking sight in the St Annes Carnival Procession. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

6. St Annes Carnival

These lads were a striking sight in the St Annes Carnival Procession. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Vintage vehicles were among the features to delight spectators during the St Annes Carnival Parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

7. St Annes Carnival

Vintage vehicles were among the features to delight spectators during the St Annes Carnival Parade. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Carnival Queen Amelie-Marie Bulmer after being crowned by Fylde mayor Coun Cheryl Little.

8. St Annes Carnival

Carnival Queen Amelie-Marie Bulmer after being crowned by Fylde mayor Coun Cheryl Little.

