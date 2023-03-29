News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
16 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
19 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
21 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
21 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
22 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

12 pictures inside a new menswear shop in Lytham with a difference

Here’s a look inside a new men’s boutique which has opened in Lytham.

By Tony Durkin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 04:55 BST

Attire by Trinity Hospice in Market Square is the first dedicated menswear shop for the charity, offering customers high-quality, preloved clothing at bargain prices and helping Trinity provide outstanding hospice care to all who need it across the Fylde coast.

Paul Guest, Trinity’s head of retail and volunteer services, said: “With a lack of dedicated menswear shops on the high street in general, we think it’s a really positive step to be able to offer men a sustainable shopping destination that also looks fantastic – a testament to our brilliant team of staff and volunteers who have made it all happen.”

A large range is on show at Attire, Trinity Hospice's new charity menswear shop in Lytham

1. Attire by Trinity Hospice in Lytham

A large range is on show at Attire, Trinity Hospice's new charity menswear shop in Lytham Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Katie Williams is the sale supervisor at Attire by Trinity Hospice charity menswear shop in Lytham.

2. Attire by Trinity Hospice in Lytham

Katie Williams is the sale supervisor at Attire by Trinity Hospice charity menswear shop in Lytham. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Attire by Trinity Hospice charity menswear shop has opened in Lytham's Market Square

3. Attire by Trinity Hospice in Lytham

Attire by Trinity Hospice charity menswear shop has opened in Lytham's Market Square Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Customers take a look at what's on show at Attire by Trinity Hospice charity menswear shop in Lytham

4. Attire by Trinity Hospice in Lytham

Customers take a look at what's on show at Attire by Trinity Hospice charity menswear shop in Lytham Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LythamTrinityFylde