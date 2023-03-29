Attire by Trinity Hospice in Market Square is the first dedicated menswear shop for the charity, offering customers high-quality, preloved clothing at bargain prices and helping Trinity provide outstanding hospice care to all who need it across the Fylde coast.

Paul Guest, Trinity’s head of retail and volunteer services, said: “With a lack of dedicated menswear shops on the high street in general, we think it’s a really positive step to be able to offer men a sustainable shopping destination that also looks fantastic – a testament to our brilliant team of staff and volunteers who have made it all happen.”