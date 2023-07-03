The crowds turned out to enjoy fun galore for all the family at the 14th annual Fylde Vintage and Farm Show in the Fylde countryside near Kirkham.
The weather co-operated to make it a real weekend to remember as hundreds of people revelled over Saturday and Sunday in a host of attractions, including a display of farm machinery and many other vehicles, an on-site circus, tractor pulling, sheep racing and a dog show.
There were also a wide variety of trade stalls and a large arts and craft tent along with evening comedy on Friday and Saturday from legendary funnymen Mick Miller and Jimmy Cricket respectively.
The 14th annual Fylde Vintage and Farm Show offered fun galore for all ages. Photo: Neil Cross
Vehicles and machinery of all shapes and sizes were to be seen at the Fylde Vintage and Farm Show. Photo: Neil Cross
A variety of creatures could be admired at the 14th annual Fylde Vintage and Farm Show. Photo: Neil Cross
No wonder spectators took a shine to these machines on show at the Fylde Vintage and Farm Show. Photo: Neil Cross
A handy little spot for these youngsters enjoying the Fylde Vintage and Farm Show. Photo: Neil Cross
This young visitor had a wheel-y good time at the Fylde Vintage and Farm Show. Photo: Neil Cross
A handy place to take a brief break at the Fylde Vintage and Farm Show. Photo: Neil Cross
Steam machines galore at the Fylde Vintage and Farm Show. Photo: Neil Cross