12 pictures as the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival offers tasty treats galore

The event organised by Wyre Council showcased the finest food and drink from the region while there was also live entertainment for all ages t enjy.#to enjoy. It’s the perfect event for Cakes and coffee, sausages and snacks, cider and luxury spirits and more all went down a treat and there was the opportunity to pedal your way to five a day on asmoothie making bicycle along with the chance have a super seaside selfie take on a giant deckchair.