12 pictures as the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival offers tasty treats galore

There were tasty treats galore on offer at the 11th annual Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall.
By Tony Durkin
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST

The event organised by Wyre Council showcased the finest food and drink from the region while there was also live entertainment for all ages t enjy.#to enjoy. It’s the perfect event for Cakes and coffee, sausages and snacks, cider and luxury spirits and more all went down a treat and there was the opportunity to pedal your way to five a day on asmoothie making bicycle along with the chance have a super seaside selfie take on a giant deckchair.

Visitors watch a performance at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

1. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Dave Evans rides a bike to create his smoothie at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

2. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Adele Gordon from Just The Cheese at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

3. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Having fun in the giant deckchair at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at Fleetwood's Marine Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

4. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Visitors tuck into food and drink at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

5. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

5. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

Food being cooked up at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

6. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

6. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival

