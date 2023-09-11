12 pictures as the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival offers tasty treats galore

There were tasty treats galore on offer at the 11th annual Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall.
The event organised by Wyre Council showcased the finest food and drink from the region while there was also live entertainment for all ages t enjy.#to enjoy. It’s the perfect event for Cakes and coffee, sausages and snacks, cider and luxury spirits and more all went down a treat and there was the opportunity to pedal your way to five a day on asmoothie making bicycle along with the chance have a super seaside selfie take on a giant deckchair.
1. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival
Visitors watch a performance at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival
Dave Evans rides a bike to create his smoothie at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival
Adele Gordon from Just The Cheese at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival
Having fun in the giant deckchair at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at Fleetwood's Marine Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
5. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival
Visitors tuck into food and drink at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
6. Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival
Food being cooked up at the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard