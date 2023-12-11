News you can trust since 1873
12 pictures as St Annes Parish Church provides a festive boost for good causes

St Annes Parish Church’s annual Charity Christmas Tree Festival is bringing festive delight – and helping a range of good causes – until Saturday, December 16.
By Tony Durkin
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:35 GMT

More than 20 trees are on display, sponsored by members of the congregation and by many local organisations, with each tree dedicated to a charity – local, national or international – with visitors invited to make donations.

The church is open daily until Saturday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm and admission is free.

The pews are decorated with wreaths, dedicated to the memory of loved ones, while cakes, craft and bottle stalls, a prize quiz, chocolate tombola and refreshments are available to visitors and to round off the Festival, the Lidun Singers will perform under the leadership of Alistair MacKenzie on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm. Tickets for the concert are £10, including refreshments, with no charge for under 18s.

More than 20 trees in aid of various good causes are on display in St Annes Parish Church until December 16.

St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival

More than 20 trees in aid of various good causes are on display in St Annes Parish Church until December 16.

Eric Crompton at the St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival.

St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival

Eric Crompton at the St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival.

Anna Hall was among the visitors to the St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival.

St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival

Anna Hall was among the visitors to the St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival.

The pews are festooned with colourful displays at the St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival.

St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival

The pews are festooned with colourful displays at the St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival.

Maizie Martin admires the displays at St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival.

St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival

Maizie Martin admires the displays at St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival.

St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival is open every afternoon until Saturday, December 16.

St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival

St Annes Parish Church Christmas Tree Festival is open every afternoon until Saturday, December 16.

