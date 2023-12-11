More than 20 trees are on display, sponsored by members of the congregation and by many local organisations, with each tree dedicated to a charity – local, national or international – with visitors invited to make donations.

The pews are decorated with wreaths, dedicated to the memory of loved ones, while cakes, craft and bottle stalls, a prize quiz, chocolate tombola and refreshments are available to visitors and to round off the Festival, the Lidun Singers will perform under the leadership of Alistair MacKenzie on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm. Tickets for the concert are £10, including refreshments, with no charge for under 18s.