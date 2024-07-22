Besides the very best ice cream from a host of stalls, there was a small fairground for the youngsters, food and craft stalls and entertainment including music and family performances.
The event is one of several held annually in the Gardens, organised by the Lowther Trust. and next on the calendar is the Lytham Food and Drink Festival being held across three days over the bank holiday weekend from August 24 to 26.
Ice creams all round as this group enjoy the delights of the Festival in Lytham's Lowther Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Fairground rides for youngsters were a popular feature of Lytham Ice Cream Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
A vendor serves up another tasty treat at Lytham Ice Cream Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Lowther Gardens provided a delightful setting for Lytham Ice Cream Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Fairground fun at Lytham Ice Cream Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Lytham Ice Cream Festival attracted bumper crowds to Lowther Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard