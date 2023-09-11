News you can trust since 1873
Ryan, aged 13, and Lily Wright, five, with RNLI mascot Stormy Stan at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardRyan, aged 13, and Lily Wright, five, with RNLI mascot Stormy Stan at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
12 pictures as Lytham St Annes RNLI open day raises more than £11,000

An open day at Lytham St Annes RNLI’s boathouse at St Annes raised more than £11,000.
By Tony Durkin
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST

Timing the event to coincide with the St Annes International Kite Festival proved an overwhelming success as hundreds of visitors packed the all-weather lifeboat and forecourt area to enjoy a wide range of attractions.

Along with a variety of stalls, games and refreshment options, tours of the all-weather lifeboat Barbara Anne proved popular and crew members were on hand to explain the workings of the inshore lifeboat.

Entertainment was provided by among others, Driftwood, The Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, Clive Marquis-Carr, Nicky Flash children's’ entertainer and the Suzy Zumba dance troupe, while the local HM Coastguard and Lancashire Fire and Rescue brought along their vehicles and equipment and the Rotary Club of St Annes brought their Human Fruit Machine stall to help raise funds.

Fund Raising Branch Chairman Digby Moulden said the day brought in at an interim calculation, more than £11,000 and thanked everyone for their generosity. ”What a fantastic day,” he said.

Visitors galore in the boathouse at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day.

Visitors galore in the boathouse at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day.

Cobie Crossley, aged five, on board a dinghy at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Cobie Crossley, aged five, on board a dinghy at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fylde mayor Coun Cheryl Little joined in the fund at the St Annes Rotary Club's Human Fruit Machine at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day.

Fylde mayor Coun Cheryl Little joined in the fund at the St Annes Rotary Club's Human Fruit Machine at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day.

Arnie Morrisroe, six, on board the all-weather lifeboat Barbara Anne at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Arnie Morrisroe, six, on board the all-weather lifeboat Barbara Anne at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Lytham St Annes RNLI open day attracted hundreds of visitors. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Lytham St Annes RNLI open day attracted hundreds of visitors. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fun and games at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Fun and games at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

