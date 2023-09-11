12 pictures as Lytham St Annes RNLI open day raises more than £11,000
Timing the event to coincide with the St Annes International Kite Festival proved an overwhelming success as hundreds of visitors packed the all-weather lifeboat and forecourt area to enjoy a wide range of attractions.
Along with a variety of stalls, games and refreshment options, tours of the all-weather lifeboat Barbara Anne proved popular and crew members were on hand to explain the workings of the inshore lifeboat.
Entertainment was provided by among others, Driftwood, The Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, Clive Marquis-Carr, Nicky Flash children's’ entertainer and the Suzy Zumba dance troupe, while the local HM Coastguard and Lancashire Fire and Rescue brought along their vehicles and equipment and the Rotary Club of St Annes brought their Human Fruit Machine stall to help raise funds.
Fund Raising Branch Chairman Digby Moulden said the day brought in at an interim calculation, more than £11,000 and thanked everyone for their generosity. ”What a fantastic day,” he said.