An open day at Lytham St Annes RNLI’s boathouse at St Annes raised more than £11,000.

Timing the event to coincide with the St Annes International Kite Festival proved an overwhelming success as hundreds of visitors packed the all-weather lifeboat and forecourt area to enjoy a wide range of attractions.

Along with a variety of stalls, games and refreshment options, tours of the all-weather lifeboat Barbara Anne proved popular and crew members were on hand to explain the workings of the inshore lifeboat.

Entertainment was provided by among others, Driftwood, The Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, Clive Marquis-Carr, Nicky Flash children's’ entertainer and the Suzy Zumba dance troupe, while the local HM Coastguard and Lancashire Fire and Rescue brought along their vehicles and equipment and the Rotary Club of St Annes brought their Human Fruit Machine stall to help raise funds.

Fund Raising Branch Chairman Digby Moulden said the day brought in at an interim calculation, more than £11,000 and thanked everyone for their generosity. ”What a fantastic day,” he said.

1 . Lytham St Annes RNLI open day Visitors galore in the boathouse at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Lytham St Annes RNLI open day Cobie Crossley, aged five, on board a dinghy at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Lytham St Annes RNLI open day Fylde mayor Coun Cheryl Little joined in the fund at the St Annes Rotary Club's Human Fruit Machine at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4 . Lytham St Annes RNLI open day Arnie Morrisroe, six, on board the all-weather lifeboat Barbara Anne at Lytham St Annes RNLI open day. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . Lytham St Annes RNLI open day Lytham St Annes RNLI open day attracted hundreds of visitors. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales