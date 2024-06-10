Each of the towns’ churches were represented by rose queens – Lilah Beetham of Christ Church, Wesham; Nicola Hulme of Kirkham United Reformed Church; Elsa Olofsson of St Joseph's Church, Wesham; Raeya Bingham of St John's Willows Church, Kirkham; Natanyah Vatanimto of Kirkham Methodist Church and Lydia Cumpsty of St Michaels Church, Kirkham - Lydia Cumpsty..

Angela Hunter of the Club Day committee said: “We had some lovely feedback from spectators and it was particularly wonderful to see several generations of families taking part in the procession keeping this long tradition alive..

“There was a wonderful turnout from the Kirkham and Wesham townsfolk and the committee would like to thank all those who both participate and assist with the organisation which allows us to hold this annual event - without them the event would not be able to continue.”