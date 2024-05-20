12 pictures as crowds turn out for Classic Car Show at Lytham Hall

By Tony Durkin
Published 20th May 2024, 11:36 BST
Bumper crowds turned out in ideal weather condition to enjoy a cavalcade of classic cars on show in the picturesque grounds of Lytham Hall.

The annual Classic and Performance Motor Show is operated by Great British Motor Shows and spokesman for Lytham Hall said: “It is one of our biggest events that we host each May and launches the outdoor season into full swing.

"The turnout of cars was truly amazing and many thanks to our volunteers on such a busy day. From car parking to our events caravan, the shop to house guides, their input is priceless.”

Conditions were perfect for the Classic and Performance Motor Show at Lytham Hall.

1. Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show

Conditions were perfect for the Classic and Performance Motor Show at Lytham Hall. Photo: Daniel Martino

John Barnett with an impressive vehicle at the Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show.

2. Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show

John Barnett with an impressive vehicle at the Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show. Photo: Daniel Martino

A vintage vehicle to admire at Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show.

3. Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show

A vintage vehicle to admire at Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show. Photo: Daniel Martino

The Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show drew crowds galore.

4. Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show

The Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show drew crowds galore. Photo: Daniel Martino

Steven Hanson was among the enthusiasts at the Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show.

5. Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show

Steven Hanson was among the enthusiasts at the Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show. Photo: Daniel Martino

The vehicles on the lawn at Lytham Hall was an impressive sight.

6. Lytham Hall Classic and Performance Motor Show

The vehicles on the lawn at Lytham Hall was an impressive sight. Photo: Daniel Martino

