Lytham’s new-look Christmas lights switch on attracted a bumper crowd to the town centre to enjoy hours of fun and entertainment as the switch was pulled to herald the start of the festive season.

Former EastEnders actor Cheryl Fergison and Danny Sebastian of TV’s Bargain Hunt did the honours for the big switch-on, ahead of which there was music and dancing in the streets by various local theatre and music groups and a colourful ‘Light Up Lytham’ lantern parade to the stage in Lytham Square.

After the switch on, the event organised by the Lytham Christmas committee on behalf of Lytham Business Partnership saw entertainment on the stage continue well into the evening, with performers including Mark Jay, Jane Dean and James Kennedy, plus Scarlett Hackett and Jess Hagon.

There was also a preview of Lowther Pavilion’s panto, plus performances by The Shanty Crew, Lytham Community Choir and Rock Choir.

Lytham Christmas lights switch-on A bumper crowd turned out in Lytham to watch the festive switch-on and entertainment, including this performance from Lytham Community Choir.

Lytham Christmas lights switch-on These youngsters were joined by Father Christmas during the build-up to the big switch-on in Lytham.

Lytham Christmas lights switch-on Former EastEnders actor Cheryl Fergison with event host and radio presenter Graham Liver as she gets set to pull the switch.

Lytham Christmas lights switch-on Lytham farmer Andrew Pemberton on his tractor was a striking sight in the Light Up Lytham parade.

Lytham Christmas lights switch-on Representatives of Lytham St Annes RNLI with mascot Stormy Stan and mayor's consort Paul Little (far left) enjoying the parade.