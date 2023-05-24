12 pictures as author Jacqueline Wilson wows readers at Kirkham book signing

Hundreds of eager readers turned out to greet top children’s author Jacqueline Wilson at a book signing in Kirkham.

Dame Jacqueline, the woman behind the best-selling Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather books, was at Book Bean and Ice Cream to promote her new book The Magic Faraway Tree – a continuation of a popular series of four books written by much-loved children’s author Enid Blyton for which the Blyton estate have given permission.

Young readers and their parents were queuing out of the door and down Poulton Street for the event – and shop proprietor Elaine Silverwood said it brought back fond memories of the days when the shop was called Silverdell and crowds used to flock to the shop for signibgs by stars such as Terry Wogan, Andrew Flintoff and Alan Titchmarsh.

"There was a buzz in the town from the day the tickets went on sale and it really was a wonderful turnout,” said Elaine. “Jacky was thrilled and was keen to meet everyone. We were so delighted to welcome her to Kirkham and are keen to bring more top authors to town. It was like the good old days of Silverdell.”

Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree was Jacqueline Wilson's own favourite book as a very young child and in the new book she revisits the magical world, with a brand-new story for the next generation of young readers.

1 . Jacqueline Wilson meets fans at Book, Bean and Ice Cream in Kirkham Author Jacqueline Wilson signs books and meets fans at Book, Bean and Ice Cream in Kirkham. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Jacqueline Wilson meets fans at Book, Bean and Ice Cream in Kirkham These young readers were thrilled to meet author Jacqueline Wilson at Book, Bean and Ice Cream in Kirkham. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Jacqueline Wilson meets fans at Book, Bean and Ice Cream in Kirkham Author Jacqueline Wilson at Book, Bean and Ice Cream in Kirkham with Olivia Justice and Jamila Patel. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Jacqueline Wilson meets fans at Book, Bean and Ice Cream in Kirkham Eager readers queued down Poulton Street for the opportunity to meet author Jacqueline Wilson at Book, Bean and Ice Cream in Kirkham. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales