They certainly did the 125th anniversary of Thornton Cleveleys Gala proud!

This year’s event included a bumper two-day spread, with live music on the Saturday (June 10) and Gala Day itself the following day.

With the weather gloriously sunny, the live musical acts included Aimee Hudson, Total Toby, Thursdays, Fiasco, Simon Clarke; Fylde Ukulele; Darwin and the Finches.

On Sunday (June 11), the special anniversary gala included one of the longest processions in recent years.

The parade was joined by gala queens from previous galas, the oldest being the queen from 1954 - her maiden name was Joan Hawkins before she married and became Joan Wilson .

The procession included an engine from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band, decorated floats and walking groups from various schools community groups, and visiting gala queens.

There was also a welcome return to having large wagons in the procession, kindly provided by Sid Hill.

Helen Moorhouse, secretary of Thornton Cleveleys Carnival, said: “The week end was a terrific success - I think the weather helped.

"We’ve had lots of comments on local facebook groups saying it was the best one for a number of years.

"I would just like to thank the YMCA for offering their building, the community for their amazing support, the marshals and schools.

"The double weekend was such a success we may keep to this format in future.”

1 . Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2023. Photos: Lauryn Eliza Photography It was a big day for new Thornton Clevelys Gala Queen, Layla Clarke, 16, who was immaculately attired for the big day. Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Photo Sales

2 . Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2023. Photos; Lauryn Eliza Photography Thornton Cleveleys Gala's new Rosebud Queen, Kaia Malik-Davies, 10, was crowned on the day. Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Photo Sales

3 . Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2023. Photos: Lauryn Eliza Photography Retiring Thornton Cleveleys Rosebud Queen, Pixie Hammond, enjoys the big day. Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Photo Sales

4 . Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2023. Photos: Lauryn Eliza Photography Gala queens from previous years were specially invited to the 125th anniversary of Thornton Cleveleys Gala, 2023. Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Photo Sales

5 . Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2023. Photos: Lauryn Eliza Photography Youngsters from the Balliamo Dance School celebrate the 125th anniversary of Thornton Cleveleys Gala Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Photo Sales

6 . Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2023. Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Members of the Harmony and Health singers at Thornton Cleveleys Gala Photo: Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2023. Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Photo Sales

7 . Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2023. Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography This pair are clearly enjoying the 125th anniversary of Thornton Cleveleys Gala Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Photo Sales

8 . Thornton Cleveleys Gala 2023. Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Members of the Studio 15 Dance Academy attending Thornton Cleveleys Gala. Photo: Lauryn Eliza Photography Photo Sales