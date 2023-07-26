News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

12 of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's best rides as park nominated for 13 UK Theme Park Awards

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is one of Europe’s top theme parks with fans from all over the world.
By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST

The park has just been nominated for 13 categories in the UK Theme Park Awards 2023 – having won seven awards in the event last year.

Altogether it has 38 rides, including 10 rollercoasters and five water rides.

Here are 12 of the best rides currently operating in the park and demonstrate the breadth of the attractions at the site.

Are they they the best dozen – or have your favourites not made the list?

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been nominated for 13 awards in the UK Theme Park Awards 2023 - here are 10 of the park's best rides

1. 12 of the best at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been nominated for 13 awards in the UK Theme Park Awards 2023 - here are 10 of the park's best rides Photo: BEG

Photo Sales
The Big One was once the world's tallest roller coaster and has long been one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's most iconic features, known all over the world for its incredible swooping drop towards the sea.

2. 12 of the best at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Big One was once the world's tallest roller coaster and has long been one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's most iconic features, known all over the world for its incredible swooping drop towards the sea. Photo: BEG

Photo Sales
The Grand National is rare in that this roller coaster features two sets of carriages, on twin tracks, racing each other.

3. 12 of the best at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Grand National is rare in that this roller coaster features two sets of carriages, on twin tracks, racing each other. Photo: BEG

Photo Sales
Valhalla is one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's biggest attractions - a cross between a log flume and a ghost train - and then some! Opened in June 2000 and based on a Viking theme, it is one of the longest indoor rides in the world.

4. 12 of the best at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Valhalla is one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's biggest attractions - a cross between a log flume and a ghost train - and then some! Opened in June 2000 and based on a Viking theme, it is one of the longest indoor rides in the world. Photo: BEG

Photo Sales
The famous skull at the top of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's award-winning Ghost Train. Photo: Phill Anderson

5. 12 of the best at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The famous skull at the top of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's award-winning Ghost Train. Photo: Phill Anderson Photo: Phill Anderson

Photo Sales
When ICON was opened in May 2018, it was the UK's first ever double-launch roller coaster.

6. 12 of the best at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

When ICON was opened in May 2018, it was the UK's first ever double-launch roller coaster. Photo: BEG

Photo Sales
Wallace and Grommitt's Thrill-0-Matic is an indoor family ride based on the famous animation characters. Opened in 2013, it replaced the Gold Mine ride which opened in 1971.

7. 10 of the best at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Wallace and Grommitt's Thrill-0-Matic is an indoor family ride based on the famous animation characters. Opened in 2013, it replaced the Gold Mine ride which opened in 1971. Photo: Third party

Photo Sales
The Golden Gallopers carousel, dating back to 1919, is still a huge draw at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

8. 12 of the best at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

The Golden Gallopers carousel, dating back to 1919, is still a huge draw at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: BEG

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Blackpool Pleasure BeachEurope