Blackpool Pleasure Beach is one of Europe’s top theme parks with fans from all over the world.

The park has just been nominated for 13 categories in the UK Theme Park Awards 2023 – having won seven awards in the event last year.

Altogether it has 38 rides, including 10 rollercoasters and five water rides.

Here are 12 of the best rides currently operating in the park and demonstrate the breadth of the attractions at the site.

Are they they the best dozen – or have your favourites not made the list?

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been nominated for 13 awards in the UK Theme Park Awards 2023

The Big One was once the world's tallest roller coaster and has long been one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's most iconic features, known all over the world for its incredible swooping drop towards the sea.

The Grand National is rare in that this roller coaster features two sets of carriages, on twin tracks, racing each other.

Valhalla is one of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's biggest attractions - a cross between a log flume and a ghost train - and then some! Opened in June 2000 and based on a Viking theme, it is one of the longest indoor rides in the world.

The famous skull at the top of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's award-winning Ghost Train.

When ICON was opened in May 2018, it was the UK's first ever double-launch roller coaster.

Wallace and Grommitt's Thrill-0-Matic is an indoor family ride based on the famous animation characters. Opened in 2013, it replaced the Gold Mine ride which opened in 1971.

The Golden Gallopers carousel, dating back to 1919, is still a huge draw at Blackpool Pleasure Beach