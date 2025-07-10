A new guide has revealed the best “500 pubs” in England, including more than a dozen in Lancashire.
The new guide, created by Will Hawkes at The Telegraph, includes the top boozers around the country chosen for “their charming character, welcoming staff, rich history and award-winning beer”.
Among the 500 venues are 12 in Lancashire which truly shine.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the best pubs in and around Lancashire.
1. Some of the Lancs pubs that made the Telegraph's top 500 boozers
Some of the Lancs pubs that made the Telegraph's top 500 boozers. Photo: Google
2. The Admiral Lord Rodney
The Admiral Lord Rodney, Mill Green, Colne, BB8 0TA. Photo: Google
3. The Black Horse, Preston
The Black Horse, 166 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EJ. Photo: Google
4. Victoria Hotel
Victoria Hotel, St John's St, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7EP Photo: Google
5. The Swan with Two Necks, Pendleton
The Swan with Two Necks, Main Street, Pendleton, Clitheroe, BB7 1PT. Photo: Google
6. The Red Lion, Wheelton
The Red Lion, Wheelton, 196 Blackburn Road, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8EU. Photo: Google
