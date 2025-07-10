A new guide has revealed the best “500 pubs” in England, including more than a dozen in Lancashire.

The new guide, created by Will Hawkes at The Telegraph, includes the top boozers around the country chosen for “their charming character, welcoming staff, rich history and award-winning beer”.

Among the 500 venues are 12 in Lancashire which truly shine.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the best pubs in and around Lancashire.

2 . The Admiral Lord Rodney The Admiral Lord Rodney, Mill Green, Colne, BB8 0TA. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Black Horse, Preston The Black Horse, 166 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2EJ. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Victoria Hotel Victoria Hotel, St John's St, Great Harwood, Blackburn BB6 7EP Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . The Swan with Two Necks, Pendleton The Swan with Two Necks, Main Street, Pendleton, Clitheroe, BB7 1PT. Photo: Google Photo Sales