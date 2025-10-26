12 fantastic pictures from Pumpkins in the Park at Lowther Gardens

With stall holders, a creative crafts marquee, ghost stories, rides and family entertainment, plus pumpkins a plenty – a great time was had by all.
Here are some pictures from the fantastic festival ...
Lowther Gardens played host to a Halloween spook-tacular this weekend – their annual Pumpkins in the Park festival.
