12 fantastic pictures from Pumpkins in the Park at Lowther Gardens

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 26th Oct 2025, 11:52 GMT

Lowther Gardens played host to a Halloween spook-tacular this weekend – their annual Pumpkins in the Park festival.

With stall holders, a creative crafts marquee, ghost stories, rides and family entertainment, plus pumpkins a plenty – a great time was had by all.

Here are some pictures from the fantastic festival ...

1. Pumpkins in the Park festival at Lowther Gardens, Lytham

Neil Cross

2. Pumpkins in the Park festival at Lowther Gardens, Lytham

Neil Cross

3. Pumpkins in the Park festival at Lowther Gardens, Lytham

Neil Cross

4. Pumpkins in the Park festival at Lowther Gardens, Lytham

Neil Cross

5. Pumpkins in the Park festival at Lowther Gardens, Lytham

Neil Cross

6. Pumpkins in the Park festival at Lowther Gardens, Lytham

Neil Cross

