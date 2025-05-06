12 fabulous pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival as hundreds turn out to sample the delicacies

By Emma Downey
Published 6th May 2025, 16:31 BST
Many attended a food festival in Lytham on May Day bank holiday Monday to sample the many delicacies on offer.

Organised by the Friends of Fairhaven Lake, the Fairhaven Food Festival is a new free event offering cooking demonstrations from local top local chefs, street food, great offers, new taste sensations throughout the day.

Take a look at some fabulous pics.

1. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival

This little one was definitely enjoying their huge snack. Photo: Neil Cross

2. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival

That is one big swan! Photo: Neil Cross

3. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival

Forget Mary Berry! Photo: Neil Cross

4. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival

Pizza anyone? Photo: Neil Cross

5. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival

Multicoloured treats were also available. Photo: Neil Cross

6. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival

All the cookies! Photo: Neil Cross

