Organised by the Friends of Fairhaven Lake, the Fairhaven Food Festival is a new free event offering cooking demonstrations from local top local chefs, street food, great offers, new taste sensations throughout the day.
Take a look at some fabulous pics.
1. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival
This little one was definitely enjoying their huge snack. Photo: Neil Cross
2. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival
That is one big swan! Photo: Neil Cross
3. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival
Forget Mary Berry! Photo: Neil Cross
4. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival
Pizza anyone? Photo: Neil Cross
5. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival
Multicoloured treats were also available. Photo: Neil Cross
6. 12 fab pics of Fairhaven Lake Food Festival
All the cookies! Photo: Neil Cross
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.