12 dogs and cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA Blackpool & North Lancs Branch

RSPCA Blackpool & North Lancs Branch are looking for forever homes for 12 dogs and cats currently available for adoption.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Tommy
Breed: Lurcher (cross). Age: Approximately 2. The RSPCA say: This stunning boy is Tommy. Tommy was taken to the centre by an inspector due to concerns for his welfare and is now looking for his forever home. He is a very handsome boy who loves to chase a ball in the paddock, but can be very nervous and seems to lack confidence in a lot of situations. We would like Tommy’s new owners to have had experience with Lurchers or similar breeds and also to live local to the centre in Blackpool which will allow for multiple visits.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Rocky
Breed: Crossbreed/Unknown. Age: Approximately 6. The RSPCA say: This happy boy is Rocky. He is an extremely friendly dog who loves cuddles with the team and gets very excited when meeting new people. He is great to walk and enjoys wandering down the lanes with dogs from the centre. He doesn’t always appreciate people messing with his paws but is very food motivated which makes training quite easy. He enjoys going off lead in the paddock and can get quite giddy.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Zak
Breed: German Shepherd. Age: Approximately 4. The RSPCA say: Zak is our very handsome German Shepherd who came to the centre through no fault of his own and is now looking for his forever home. Zak is a friendly and affectionate boy who likes cuddles with our kennel team or playing in the paddock with a tennis ball or two. Zak can be quite strong and bouncy on the lead so he is walked wearing a gen-con. We are looking for someone who has had previous experience with German Shepherds and will carry on with the training and socialisation that Zak needs to become a well-rounded family dog.
Photo: RSPCA