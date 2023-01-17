12 dogs and cats that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA Blackpool & North Lancs Branch

4. Zak

Breed: German Shepherd. Age: Approximately 4. The RSPCA say: Zak is our very handsome German Shepherd who came to the centre through no fault of his own and is now looking for his forever home. Zak is a friendly and affectionate boy who likes cuddles with our kennel team or playing in the paddock with a tennis ball or two. Zak can be quite strong and bouncy on the lead so he is walked wearing a gen-con. We are looking for someone who has had previous experience with German Shepherds and will carry on with the training and socialisation that Zak needs to become a well-rounded family dog.

Photo: RSPCA