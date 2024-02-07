News you can trust since 1873
11 top Indian restaurants as Blackpool named UK's cheapest for takeaways

Blackpool was found to be the cheapest place to order an Indian takeaway after a survey involving 30 large towns or cities.
By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Feb 2024, 07:15 GMT

Whether it’s to complement a film with your partner or a big sporting event with your mates, takeaways are an established part of British culture with Indian being a firm favourite.

So after the sports team at Betway looked at over 30 cities across the UK, assessing the average price for Pizza, Chinese, and Indian takeaways, Blackpool offered the best value for money for Indian take outs.

The average cost of a takeaway in the resort was £8.04 with those from the nearest rival, Nottingham, being almost a pound more at £8.94.

Other large town or cities in the survey included Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Luton.

Here are 11 of the best restaurants which were rated as “reasonably priced” by Google search.

Find the full details of the full survey here: https://blog.betway.com/other-sports/tasty-towns-which-uk-cities-are-the-best-for-takeaways/

1. Blackpool the cheapest for Indian takeaways

Al Amir , at 37-39 Talbot Road

2. Al Amir

Al Amir , at 37-39 Talbot Road Photo: BEG

Indian 265-267 Devonshire Road. "Amazing food, and fairly cheap pricing;"

3. Indian Orchard

Indian 265-267 Devonshire Road. "Amazing food, and fairly cheap pricing;" Photo: BEG

Sunam, 93-99 Red Bank Road, Bispham

4. Sunam

Sunam, 93-99 Red Bank Road, Bispham Photo: BEG

East4West, 48 Clifton Street, Blackpool

5. East4West

East4West, 48 Clifton Street, Blackpool Photo: BEG

Estern Balti, 227-229 Dickson Road, North Shore, Blackpool

6. Eastern Balti

Estern Balti, 227-229 Dickson Road, North Shore, Blackpool Photo: BEG

