Whether it’s to complement a film with your partner or a big sporting event with your mates, takeaways are an established part of British culture with Indian being a firm favourite.

So after the sports team at Betway looked at over 30 cities across the UK, assessing the average price for Pizza, Chinese, and Indian takeaways, Blackpool offered the best value for money for Indian take outs.

The average cost of a takeaway in the resort was £8.04 with those from the nearest rival, Nottingham, being almost a pound more at £8.94.

Other large town or cities in the survey included Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Luton.

Here are 11 of the best restaurants which were rated as “reasonably priced” by Google search.

Find the full details of the full survey here: https://blog.betway.com/other-sports/tasty-towns-which-uk-cities-are-the-best-for-takeaways/

1 . Blackpool the cheapest for Indian takeaways Indian takeaways were, on average, cheaper in Blackpol tham in 30 other towns or cities. Photo: BEG Photo Sales

2 . Al Amir Al Amir , at 37-39 Talbot Road Photo: BEG Photo Sales

3 . Indian Orchard Indian 265-267 Devonshire Road. "Amazing food, and fairly cheap pricing;" Photo: BEG Photo Sales