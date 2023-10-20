Blackpool's acclaimed art festival Lightpool has returned with a huge programme for October
Lightpool Festival, which will run from October 20-28, will include world premieres and installations never before seen in the UK, including artworks from Australia, France, the Netherlands and Spain.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric Performing Arts Theatre in Blackpool.
Pictured is Ruth Collinge as Eve the Snake Charmer Photo: Daniel Martino
Margaret Benson as Beardie Photo: Daniel Martino
Lisa Reynolds-O'Reilly as Saucy Spidora Photo: Daniel Martino
Liz Wilkinson as Miss Sunshine Electra Photo: Daniel Martino
Lisa Reynolds-O'Reilly as Saucy Spidora Photo: Daniel Martino
Melanie Whitehead as Sideshow Roberta Photo: Daniel Martino