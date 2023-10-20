News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

11 pictures of Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric in Blackpool

Blackpool's acclaimed art festival Lightpool has returned with a huge programme for October
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Oct 2023, 16:49 BST

Lightpool Festival, which will run from October 20-28, will include world premieres and installations never before seen in the UK, including artworks from Australia, France, the Netherlands and Spain.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric Performing Arts Theatre in Blackpool.

Pictured is Ruth Collinge as Eve the Snake Charmer

1. Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric in Blackpool

Pictured is Ruth Collinge as Eve the Snake Charmer Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Margaret Benson as Beardie

2. Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric in Blackpool

Margaret Benson as Beardie Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Lisa Reynolds-O'Reilly as Saucy Spidora

3. Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric in Blackpool

Lisa Reynolds-O'Reilly as Saucy Spidora Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Liz Wilkinson as Miss Sunshine Electra

4. Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric in Blackpool

Liz Wilkinson as Miss Sunshine Electra Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Lisa Reynolds-O'Reilly as Saucy Spidora

5. Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric in Blackpool

Lisa Reynolds-O'Reilly as Saucy Spidora Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Melanie Whitehead as Sideshow Roberta

6. Lightpool: Sideshows & Curios at The Old Electric in Blackpool

Melanie Whitehead as Sideshow Roberta Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolAustraliaFranceSpainNetherlands