11 pictures as Ralph Fest raises more than £5,800 in memory of skateboarder

Ralph Roberts from Lytham died suddenly last year aged 26 from sarcoidosis, a rare throat condition which resulted in breathing complications..

His family set up the charitable fund Live Like Ralph as his legacy to help the skateboarding community by providing equipment to children whose families couldn’t necessarily afford it and improving skateparks in the North West

The festival included skateboarding lessons, skate competition, face painting, table tennis competition and comedy auction as well as music and dance acts and raised £5,846 for the fund.

Neil Roberts, Ralph’s Dad said: “This was a positive event in a hard world which put smiles on faces and we are delighted to have raised raised an amazing £5,846 towards our total fund.

“It’s a massive total considering the rising bills everyone is facing. We want to thank everyone who supported us by having a good time on the day plus all the acts and volunteers who gave their services for nothing.

"We will use this money to get more kids into skateboarding by providing skateboards, shoes and lessons and making skateparks in the North West safe and bright places for them to enjoy their sport. During the event, we presented ParkView4u a cheque for £3,000 towards their new skatepark fund.

"Live Like Ralph is now planning a coast to coast bike ride next May and we’d love to hear from people who want to join us and raise a minimum of £1,000.”

More details about that and the charity generally at www.livelikeralph.com

