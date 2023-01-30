11 pictures as Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon's return raises thousands of pounds for charities

Hundreds of swimmers took to the water to raise thousands of pounds for two good causes as the Lytham St Annes Swimarathon returned after three years.

The event at St Annes YMCA Pool has raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes over more than three decades but hasn’t been held since January 2020 because of the Covid pandemic.

Around 40 teams took part on it’s return and although the exact amount raised is still to be finalised, the money will be split between Brian House Children’s Hospice and the Bone Cancer Research Trust, which has played a key role in helping Lytham teenager Phoebe Daniel back to fitness after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

Phoebe herself entered a team of schoolfriends from St Bede’s, Lytham in the event, while Brian House was also represented, as were a host of other organisations across the Fylde coast, including previous recipient charity, the Edward Dee fund.

Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken signalled the start of a packed day of swimming and Joe Woods, organiser of the event on behalf of the Lions, said: “It was a great day – so good to be back after three years away. Entries were a little down on previous times, as some people are still a little hesitant after Covid but the feedback was great and we hope it will be even bigger and better next year. Thanks to everyone who took part and to our sponsor Beaverbrooks.”

1 . Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon Hundreds of swimmers, many of them youngsters, took part as the Lytham St Annes Swimarathon returned after three years. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

2 . Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken signals the start of the event. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

3 . Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken with swimmers and officials at the Lytham St Annes Lions Swimarathon. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales

4 . Lytham St Annes Lions Club Swimarathon The Lytham St Annes Swimarathon at the YMCA, St Annes is expected to have raised thousands of pounds for Brian House Children's Hospice and the Bone Cancer Research Trust. Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717 Photo Sales