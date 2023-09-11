News you can trust since 1873
Sailing at the Fairhaven Regatta on Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardSailing at the Fairhaven Regatta on Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Sailing at the Fairhaven Regatta on Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

11 pictures as Fairhaven Regatta proves a big hit

A regatta at Fairhaven Lake, hosted by Fylde Council and Ribble Cruising Club, proved another popular attraction of busy weekend in Fylde packed with events.
By Tony Durkin
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST

Just down the road from the St Annes International Kite Festival, visitors were treated to a host of attractions at the Fairhaven Regatta, which included boat races, have a go canoeing, the opportunity to try sailing, plus face painting, pirate corner, model boat displays, paddle board hire, lake heritage display, food concessions, live entertainment and music.

Trying out a speed boat at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Fairhaven Regatta

Trying out a speed boat at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Fairhaven Regatta proved a popular attraction at Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Fairhaven Regatta

The Fairhaven Regatta proved a popular attraction at Fairhaven Lake. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A family inspect the model boats at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Fairhaven Regatta

A family inspect the model boats at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A youngster tries her hand at paddle boarding at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Fairhaven Regatta

A youngster tries her hand at paddle boarding at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Preparing a boat for sail at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

5. Fairhaven Regatta

Preparing a boat for sail at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew perform at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

6. Fairhaven Regatta

The Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew perform at the Fairhaven Regatta. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

