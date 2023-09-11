A regatta at Fairhaven Lake, hosted by Fylde Council and Ribble Cruising Club, proved another popular attraction of busy weekend in Fylde packed with events.
Just down the road from the St Annes International Kite Festival, visitors were treated to a host of attractions at the Fairhaven Regatta, which included boat races, have a go canoeing, the opportunity to try sailing, plus face painting, pirate corner, model boat displays, paddle board hire, lake heritage display, food concessions, live entertainment and music.
Trying out a speed boat at the Fairhaven Regatta.
The Fairhaven Regatta proved a popular attraction at Fairhaven Lake.
A family inspect the model boats at the Fairhaven Regatta.
A youngster tries her hand at paddle boarding at the Fairhaven Regatta.
Preparing a boat for sail at the Fairhaven Regatta.
The Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew perform at the Fairhaven Regatta.