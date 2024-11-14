11 pics from Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool Week 2023 as the 2024 show is around the corner

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 19:50 GMT

As Strictly Come Dancing heads to Blackpool this weekend, we thought we would reminicse on the scenes from last year’s Blackpool week.

Strictly’s Blackpool Week is upon us again and if last year’s spectacle was anything to go by, audiences both at home and in the Tower Ballroom are in for a treat.

In 2023, the Blackpool Week acheived the highest overnight viewers ratings for the series to date across all audiences.

The show proved particularly popular in the North West where six out of 10 TV viewers tuned in on the Saturday night.

If you want to take a trip down glittery memory lane, take a look below at 11 pictures from Blackpool Week 2023:

Take a look at pics from last year's live show in Blackpool

1. Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (1)

Take a look at pics from last year's live show in Blackpool | BBC Photo: Guy Levy

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

2. Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (2)

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola | BBC Photo: BBC/Guy Levy

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

3. Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (3)

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu Photo: Guy Levy

Dianne Buswell & Bobby Brazier

4. Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (4)

Dianne Buswell & Bobby Brazier | BBC Photo: Guy Levy

Annabel Croft being lifted by partner Johannes Radebe

5. Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (5)

Annabel Croft being lifted by partner Johannes Radebe | BBC Photo: Guy Levy

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

6. Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (6)

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin | BBC Photo: BBC/Guy Levy

