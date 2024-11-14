Strictly’s Blackpool Week is upon us again and if last year’s spectacle was anything to go by, audiences both at home and in the Tower Ballroom are in for a treat.

In 2023, the Blackpool Week acheived the highest overnight viewers ratings for the series to date across all audiences.

The show proved particularly popular in the North West where six out of 10 TV viewers tuned in on the Saturday night.

If you want to take a trip down glittery memory lane, take a look below at 11 pictures from Blackpool Week 2023:

1 . Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (1) Take a look at pics from last year's live show in Blackpool | BBC Photo: Guy Levy Photo Sales

2 . Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (2) Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola | BBC Photo: BBC/Guy Levy Photo Sales

3 . Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (3) Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu Photo: Guy Levy Photo Sales

4 . Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (4) Dianne Buswell & Bobby Brazier | BBC Photo: Guy Levy Photo Sales

5 . Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (5) Annabel Croft being lifted by partner Johannes Radebe | BBC Photo: Guy Levy Photo Sales

6 . Strictly in Blackpool 2023 (6) Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin | BBC Photo: BBC/Guy Levy Photo Sales