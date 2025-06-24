The fire broke out just before 15:00 BST on Saturday at the former Central Club on Kent Road and now all that will remain of a once tall building will be debris and a pile of bricks once works to destroy it have finished.
Take a look at 11 pics as workmen move in to demolish the building.
1. Demolition has begun on the Central Club on Kent Road
2. Demolition has begun on the Central Club on Kent Road
3. Demolition has begun on the Central Club on Kent Road
4. Demolition has begun on the Central Club on Kent Road
5. Demolition has begun on the Central Club on Kent Road
6. Demolition has begun on the Central Club on Kent Road
