11 pics as demolition work begins on fire ravaged Club Central building on Kent Road

By Emma Downey, Emma Downey
Published 24th Jun 2025, 19:09 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:01 BST

A sign falls down alongside a crumbling building on Kent Road as demolition work begins.

The fire broke out just before 15:00 BST on Saturday at the former Central Club on Kent Road and now all that will remain of a once tall building will be debris and a pile of bricks once works to destroy it have finished.

Take a look at 11 pics as workmen move in to demolish the building.

Demolition has begun on the Central Club on Kent Road

1. Demolition has begun on the Central Club on Kent Road

Demolition has begun on the Central Club on Kent Road Photo: Daniel Martino

Related topics:WorkBlackpool Council
