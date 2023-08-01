Blackpool has been listed as one of the UK’s top 24/7 places for nightlife – with a particularly high ratio of pubs, bars, nightclubs and casinos.

According to a new survey, the resort scores highly if you are planning to have a few cocktails, a flutter at the casino or let your hair down on the dancefloor.

Selecting 50 large towns or cities from across the UK, the study looked at the number of late night venues per 100,000 people to create a picture of the UK’s dynamic nightlife scene.

With vibrant big cities such as Manchester and Glasgow in the mix, Blackpool finished ninth in the table, scoring 7.03 out of ten.

The study, by BonusFinder, found that Blackpool had:

*11 pubs per 100k people;

*43 clubs per 100k people, the fourth most of towns/cities in the data.

*three casinos.

A spokesman for the study said: “With more than 60 per cent of Brits going on at least one night out a week, it is clear that nightlife is a huge part of British culture.

"Although New York is often coined as the city that never sleeps, was there a UK equivalent?

“We were intrigued to find out how UK cities fare for nightlife, so our experts trawled TripAdvisor to find the number of bars, pubs and clubs in each city.”

Find the full table of results here.

