Strictly Come Dancing’s professional dancers Lauren Oakley and Graziano Di Prima were on hand to cut the ribbon to officially open Blackpool’s Christmas by the Sea attraction.

The pair, in town for the special Blackpool edition of Strictly, also signed autographs and chatted to members of the public at the event yesterday evening (Friday November 17).

The Blackpool episode of the show, filmed in the iconic Tower Ballroom, is one of the critical stages of the competition and a highlight of the series each year.

Stars are desperate to avoid being knocked out of the contest before getting their chance on the specially sprung floor of the ballroom, which is renowned and revered by ballroom dancers all over the world, from as far afield as USA and Japan.

As well as the Strictly pair, the launch featured talented children from the Blackpool Ice Drome Charities Association (BIDCA) warming up the ice rink with a beautiful skating performance, before an impressive solo routine by young figure skater Amelia Kislitsyn.

With the nation’s eyes on the town, what better time than to launch the resort’s special festive attraction?

This year’s Christmas by the Sea is bigger and better than ever and a huge draw for Blackpool.

Located on the Headland, close to North Pier, it features special illuminated figures, an ice rink, even more stalls selling delicious food and extra rides, including the Star Flyer and the 200ft snow slide.

