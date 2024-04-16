The Princess Royal, as she is also known, was visiting the Fleetwood branch the National Coastwatch Institution, of which she is patron.

After visiting their base at the Rossall Point tower, the princess then moved on to the Marine Hall to meet more volunteers and civic dignitaries

Outside, she was given a round of applause by delighted supporters.

One supporter, Anne Rhodes, 67, of Cleveleys, said: “Princess Anne is a real asset to the Royal Family.

"She is hard-working and down-to-earth, she just gets on with it!

"It’s wonderful she has come to Fleetwood – this town is a hidden gem and should be promoted more.”

The Princess wore a smart, dark coloured topcoat, a read patterned scarf and stylish dark glasses for the visit.

Anne, Princess Royal visits the NCI in Fleetwood, to find out about the lifesaving work of its volunteers. 2024 is NCI's 30th anniversary. Photo: Neil Cross

